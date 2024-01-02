Border Patrol confirm the arrest of “El Pitufo” as a result of the “Se Busca Información” tip line

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol have confirmed the arrest of "EP1," a 39-year-old Mexican national known with an alias of "El Pitufo," whose criminal history includes aggravated homicide.

Border Patrol says information was provided through the “Se Busca Información” tip line, which allowed for Mexican law enforcement entities to intercept Gallegos in Torreon, Coahuila.

CBP says a total of five criminals have been arrested due to information provided through the tip line since the campaign started in late October. The arrest of "El Pitufo" marks the third apprehension out of the current “Se Busca Información” target list.

The “Se Busca Información” campaign seeks to offer the public an anonymous way to provide information about wanted criminals that could lead to their arrests.

Border Patrol asks that if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of any criminal on the “Se Busca Información" list, you can call law enforcement at 915-314-8194.