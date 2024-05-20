Trump’s social media account shares a campaign video with a headline about a ‘unified Reich’

NEW YORK (AP) — A video posted to Donald Trump’s account on his social media network Monday included references to a “unified Reich.” The headline appears among messages flashing across the screen such as “Trump wins!!” and “Economy booms!” Other headlines appear to be references to World War I. The word “Reich” is often largely associated with Nazi Germany’s Third Reich. The 30-second video appeared on Trump’s account at a time when he has repeatedly faced criticism for using language and rhetoric associated with the Nazis. His campaign says a staffer posted the video and missed the word.

