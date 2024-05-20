El Paso ISD board to discuss recommended termination of teacher following investigation for testing irregularities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD's board of trustees will discuss the recommended termination of a Lundy Elementary School teacher following an investigation by the district where they said testing irregularities occurred.

The board will discuss this during a board meeting at 2 p.m., with the subject being discussed during executive session.

ABC-7 had brought you this story on Friday, May 17, when parents from Lundy Elementary told ABC-7 that the school had conducted an investigation where district officials asked questions to the kids regarding Nicole Schuster's (the teacher in question) actions during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.