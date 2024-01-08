Juarez’s giraffe ‘Benito’ to move to Puebla zoo

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez's giraffe, Benito, is moving zoos. Activists across the Borderland have been pushing for better living conditions for Benito at his Central Park of Ciudad Juárez enclosure.

Now, Benito will live in the African Safari Wildlife Conservation Park located in Valsequillo, Puebla.

ABC-7 was there when the park unveiled Benito to the public

The Juarez government put out the following statement: