Juarez’s giraffe ‘Benito’ to move to Puebla zoo
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez's giraffe, Benito, is moving zoos. Activists across the Borderland have been pushing for better living conditions for Benito at his Central Park of Ciudad Juárez enclosure.
Now, Benito will live in the African Safari Wildlife Conservation Park located in Valsequillo, Puebla.
The Juarez government put out the following statement:
“The decision was made after numerous evaluations and procedures, listening to the genuine concern of the citizens of Juárez for the life of the specimen, which from the beginning was welcomed with great affection by the people of Juárez, as well as with unrestricted care and respect. to their rights and needs by the authority.”