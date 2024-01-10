Skip to Content
On the Border

Flight cancellations in Mexico impacting Borderland residents

Heriberto Perez
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican airline Aeroméxico has had flight cancellations in the last few days due to inspections on its Boeing 737 Max-9 airplanes.

Mexico's Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) announced on Tuesday this is due to compliance with the protection measures for scheduled flights on Max-9 planes.

Aeroméxico reported a total of 131 flights and 19,135 passengers have been impacted between January 6 and 9.

In a statement, PROFECO also said:

"It should be noted that the United States aeronautical authorities and the manufacturer Boeing are in the inspection phase of the B737 MAX-9 aircraft, to avoid a new incident like the one that occurred on January 5 on an Alaska Airlines flight in the United States with an airplane of that type."

PROFECO

Among the impacted destinations are Torreón, Tapachula, Juárez, Tijuana, Houston, Monterrey, Culiacán, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

