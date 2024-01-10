Flight cancellations in Mexico impacting Borderland residents

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican airline Aeroméxico has had flight cancellations in the last few days due to inspections on its Boeing 737 Max-9 airplanes.

Mexico's Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) announced on Tuesday this is due to compliance with the protection measures for scheduled flights on Max-9 planes.

Aeroméxico reported a total of 131 flights and 19,135 passengers have been impacted between January 6 and 9.

In a statement, PROFECO also said:

"It should be noted that the United States aeronautical authorities and the manufacturer Boeing are in the inspection phase of the B737 MAX-9 aircraft, to avoid a new incident like the one that occurred on January 5 on an Alaska Airlines flight in the United States with an airplane of that type." PROFECO

Among the impacted destinations are Torreón, Tapachula, Juárez, Tijuana, Houston, Monterrey, Culiacán, Las Vegas, and Miami.