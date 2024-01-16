El Paso County gives shoes to migrants as part of “Sneakers for Asylum Seekers” campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County is giving shoes donated by the community to migrants after launching its "Sneakers for Asylum Seekers" campaign.

The event, which began on Monday, Jan. 15, sought to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service by having members of the community donate new or gently worn athletic shoes to those seeking asylum in the United States.

Lorey Gonzales Flores, program manager for the Office of New Americans with the County of El Paso, says they estimated to have received 1,000 sneakers as part of donations from people in the community.

Gonzales told ABC-7 that providing these shoes to migrants is essential since once these individuals are processed from CBP and ICE, they have to remove their shoe laces or are given something that resembles crocs.

"Many of these asylum seekers are fleeing from their country. And so they leave their country with only what's on their backs and their only pair of shoes. And so they trek thousands of miles in their one pair of shoes. And so once they get to the frontera, their shoes are pretty beat up," said Gonzalez.

The County will continue to receive donations from Monday through Friday, from 8a.m. to 5p.m., at the Family Youth Services building located at 6314 Delta.