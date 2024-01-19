Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez visits Juárez to talk to students

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- One of the most famous boxers, if not the most famous in Juarez history, made an appearance in his home town Friday morning.

In coordination with the City of Juárez's Integral Development of the Family Department (DIF), Chávez gave a presentation to hundreds of teenagers at Juárez Municipal Gymnasium.

People were excited to see an icon that for decades has brought joy through his performances in the ring and, recently, through commentating on boxing matches.

ABC-7 spoke with some of the students in attendance who said even their parents were excited that they were going to have the chance to see Chávez.

The Mexican boxer in his speech told the teenagers not to be afraid to chase their dreams, because everything can be accomplished.

He also spoke about the addictions he had when he used to be a boxer and how he regrets that part of his life.

Chávez advised all the students to not fall into any addictions and to follow their parents' advice.

At the end of the event, Chávez stayed to sign autographs and take pictures with some of the Juarenses who were at the event.