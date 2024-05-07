New York City jail guard suffers burns from body camera igniting

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a captain in New York City’s Corrections Department suffered burns and smoke inhalation when her body camera suddenly caught fire. The department has since paused the use of body cameras pending an investigation. A spokesperson for the department says the captain was on duty at the Rikers Island jail complex last Friday when her body camera ignited without warning. The captain was treated at a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Her name was not released. Officials say this is the first time a body camera has caught fire since the department started using them in 2015.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.