69 migrants found inside El Paso storm drain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol arrested 69 undocumented migrants inside an El Paso storm drain.

Agents assigned to the El Paso Station found the migrants, who had recently entered the U.S. illegally, inside the Boone Storm Drain, near the Bridge of the Americas.

On January 31, the Confined Space Entry Team entered a manhole near I-10 to get the migrants out. They detected high levels of chlorine inside of the drain system.

The migrants found inside the storm drains were from Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras, and El Salvador. Agents recovered four unaccompanied minors, too. They were all medically evaluated and then processes for removal under Title 8, according to Border Patrol officials.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt dangerous human smuggling schemes and the illicit operations of transnational criminal organizations,” said El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “The storm drain system is dangerous and poses serious risks to not only the migrants but to our Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement partners. Due to these risks, the El Paso Sector will deliver serious consequences to individuals that exploit the El Paso Storm drain system."