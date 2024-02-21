Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso leaders, advocates react to lawsuit filed against Annunciation House

KVIA archive
By
New
Published 6:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the legal representatives of the Annunciation House, Jerome Wesevich with the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, said he thinks it is sad the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against against the Catholic center.

According to Wesevich, three state investigators showed up at the door of the Annunciation House demanding immediate access to sensitive documents.

The Annunciation House told them they would respond in thirty days, but the AG's office asked for those documents within one day.

The lawsuit claims that the Annunciation House is engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, "alien" harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house.

"So far, I mean, the attorney general has put out a press release saying that he sued us. That's not true. We sued him to stop him from an unreasonable demand for immediate access to sensitive documents," Wesevich said.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also gave her thoughts on the lawsuit.

"What happened to Annunciation House is part of a larger, more disturbing, very dangerous, terrifying, and outrageous pattern of what is happening in El Paso at the hands of state government," the congresswoman said.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Attorney General's Office and the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales for comment but we haven't heard back yet.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content