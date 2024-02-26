El Paso City Council discusses next steps to protect Annunciation House amid lawsuit by Texas AG

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During City Council's Monday work session, are discussing the lawsuit brought by the Texas Attorney General against El Paso non-profit Annunciation House.

The agenda states council will discuss the next steps the city can take to protect the network of NGOs supporting the city in the migrant response.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Feb. 20 a lawsuit against Annunciation House, the nongovernmental organization that has managed a network of shelters for migrants in El Paso for decades.

"The Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) reviewed significant public record information strongly suggesting Annunciation House is engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house," the OAG stated in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation into Annunciation House was launched on Feb. 7, demanding the release of documentation within on day. After the Annunciation House's request for an extension was denied, they received a temporary restraining order, which blocked the Attorney General from enforcing the order.

The Attorney General’s office has since filed a counter-claim against Annunciation House, seeking to overturn the temporary restraining order alleging the Annunciation House is violating state law by refusing to turn over the requested records, and should be subsequently be shut down, according to the city's agenda.