DPS pursuit ends in crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS officials are releasing new information on the crash that happened in El Paso's Upper Valley Wednesday morning.

DPS says the Criminal Investigation Division was conducting Operation Lone Star business when it tried to stop a car on Artcraft Road for a registration violation.

"The DPS Trooper activated his emergency lights and siren," a DPS spokesperson explained. "The driver did not stop and fled away from the trooper. The pursuit went through residential areas and ended after the driver of the Expedition crashed into an unmarked DPS vehicle near Lienege Rene Court."

An ABC-7 crew made it to the scene of the crash and captured video of law enforcement officers surrounding the crashed cars.

"The driver attempted to flee on foot and an assisting DPS Trooper caught and detained him," the spokesperson added. "The driver was released to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) pending further investigation."

DPS officials say four migrants who had entered the U.S. illegally were inside the Ford Expedition.

"They were released to U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Agents who arrived on the scene," the spokesperson explained. "There were no life-threatening injuries reported. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was on scene to treat those involved in the incident."