Migrant shelters and advocates react to blocking of Texas Senate Bill 4

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After a U.S. federal judge in Austin blocked Texas SB4 on Thursday, migrant advocates on both sides of the border applauded this decision.

ABC-7 spoke with La Casa del Migrante in Juárez. They've received multiple calls from concerned people living in Texas.

Most of them are people who have lived in the U.S. for many years and were never able to legalize their stay. They are afraid of being arrested or even deported to other countries.

"I think it's very important because it shows us that we what we believe that the Texas government is getting power, unprecedented power to enforce its own immigration system. And today's decision assures us that that is something unconstitutional," said Alan Lizarraga, Communications Director for the Border Network for Human Rights.

Other migrants who were not aware of this proposed law also said they were happy it got blocked because they came to the border to seek a better life and not to be arrested.

"We have appealed this incorrect decision. Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels, and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our State as a consequence of the Biden Administration’s deliberate policy choices,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I will do everything possible to defend Texas’s right to defend herself against the catastrophic illegal invasion encouraged by the federal government,” he added.

Senate Bill 4 is a Texas law aimed to allow Texas law enforcement to arrest people suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally.

Proponents of the bill, such as its signer, Governor Greg Abbott, explain that it will help state authorities relieve some of the pressure caused by the border crisis. Proponents are not happy that the federal judge has blocked the new law from taking effect.

It was set to take effect next Tuesday, March 5 until this preliminary injunction was issued Thursday morning.