Migrant killed by train while attempting to cross border in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens shared pictures and information on X Wednesday about the female migrant he says was hit and killed by a train in Santa Teresa.

The woman died on Sunday, according to Chief Owens. He says New Mexico State Police found a group of undocumented migrants who had just crossed the border. A train was going by just as the group crossed.

Officers learned that the woman had been hit by the train as she crossed. She died from her injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn more information.