Hope Border Institute and Diocese of El Paso lead “Do Not be Afraid” march

today at 6:03 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Hope Border Institute and the Diocese of El Paso will hold their “Do Not be Afraid” march and vigil in honor of those looking to migrate into the U.S.

The march will start at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at San Jacinto Plaza, and those participating will march to Sacred Church Heart, where a vigil will be held.

The Hope Border Institute told ABC-7 that the purpose of this march is to reaffirm the welcoming Borderland identity of El Paso, protect the rights of those seeking to migrate, and remember those who have died on their path to the border.

