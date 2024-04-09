U.S. Border Patrol held event to raise awareness of the risks of crossing the border illegally

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector hosted the "No se arriesgue" event, which aimed to show the risks migrants face when they attempt to cross into the U.S.

Border Patrol sent a press release saying the U.S.-Mexico border is filled with a myriad of hazards including extreme temperatures, rough terrain, dangerous canals, and ruthless criminals, bringing the possibility of multiple injuries and death to migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good mentioned migrants are still listening to transnational criminal organizations while trying to reach the border.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the El Paso Sector has seen more than 308 migrant rescues and 34 migrant deaths so far.

According to local, state, and federal authorities, most of the migrant deaths recorded during Fiscal Year 2023 happened in the Santa Teresa desert.

Most migrants died from their injuries while crossing the border, due to dehydration, and heat exhaustion, among other reasons.

“The inhumane treatment of migrants, by Transnational Criminal Organizations, is prevalent as our agents continue to witness how smugglers risk the well-being of these individuals for financial gain, said Chief Good.

"This event serves as a reminder to our intended audience, the migrants, regarding the consequence of making this dangerous journey," he added.