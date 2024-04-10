Mayors of Juarez, Sunland Park sign agreement for new Port of Entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- During a formal meeting south of the border this month, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea signed a memorandum of understanding about a new Port of Entry in the Anapra-Sunland Park area.

The purpose was to establish a formal agreement for the construction of this bridge, which will be only for regular passenger and pedestrian crossings.

The mayors also established a location for the construction of the bridge at Tonina Street in Anapra on the Mexican side of the border.

The City of Juárez also mentioned now both cities will look for the approval of the U.S. and Mexico's federal governments to start with this project.

Now Juarez and Sunland Park will have to come up with a financial plan for construction. Mexico is looking to invest about $50 million.