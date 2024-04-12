Skip to Content
On the Border

Over $12 million in federal grants announced to support El Paso organizations helping migrants

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:35 PM
Published 6:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Organizations providing shelter and services to migrants are receiving $300 million in grants from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A significant number of organizations receiving funding are located in El Paso and Dona Ana counties.

See the list of those organizations below. The total amount coming to the Borderland is over $12 million.

United Way of Southwest New MexicoDona Ana County, NM$2,951,095
Annunciation House, IncEl Paso County, TX$381,000
Catholic Diocese of El PasoEl Paso County, TX$150,000
City of El PasoEl Paso County, TX$2,042,014
El Paso Baptist AssociationEl Paso County, TX$90,000
El Paso CountyEl Paso County, TX$4,542,014
Episcopal Diocese of the Rio GrandeEl Paso County, TX$130,679
El Pasoans Fighting HungerEl Paso County, TX$822,804
Opportunity Center for the HomelessEl Paso County, TX$270,000
Reynolds House Non Profit CorporationEl Paso County, TX$100,000
St. Ignatius ChurchEl Paso County, TX$480,000
The Salvation ArmyEl Paso County, TX$280,417

See all of the organizations receiving money here.

"$275 million will be distributed in the first allocation, and the remaining $25 million will be allocated later in the year to accommodate evolving operational requirements," DHS officials stated Friday.

DHS officials say the organizations were chosen for their work providing temporary shelter and other services to "migrants awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings."

Officials say these grants support FEMA's ongoing efforts to support humanitarian work along the border and in interior areas impacted by immigration.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content