Over $12 million in federal grants announced to support El Paso organizations helping migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Organizations providing shelter and services to migrants are receiving $300 million in grants from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A significant number of organizations receiving funding are located in El Paso and Dona Ana counties.

See the list of those organizations below. The total amount coming to the Borderland is over $12 million.

United Way of Southwest New Mexico Dona Ana County, NM $2,951,095 Annunciation House, Inc El Paso County, TX $381,000 Catholic Diocese of El Paso El Paso County, TX $150,000 City of El Paso El Paso County, TX $2,042,014 El Paso Baptist Association El Paso County, TX $90,000 El Paso County El Paso County, TX $4,542,014 Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande El Paso County, TX $130,679 El Pasoans Fighting Hunger El Paso County, TX $822,804 Opportunity Center for the Homeless El Paso County, TX $270,000 Reynolds House Non Profit Corporation El Paso County, TX $100,000 St. Ignatius Church El Paso County, TX $480,000 The Salvation Army El Paso County, TX $280,417

See all of the organizations receiving money here.

"$275 million will be distributed in the first allocation, and the remaining $25 million will be allocated later in the year to accommodate evolving operational requirements," DHS officials stated Friday.

DHS officials say the organizations were chosen for their work providing temporary shelter and other services to "migrants awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings."

Officials say these grants support FEMA's ongoing efforts to support humanitarian work along the border and in interior areas impacted by immigration.