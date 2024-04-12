Over $12 million in federal grants announced to support El Paso organizations helping migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Organizations providing shelter and services to migrants are receiving $300 million in grants from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A significant number of organizations receiving funding are located in El Paso and Dona Ana counties.
See the list of those organizations below. The total amount coming to the Borderland is over $12 million.
|United Way of Southwest New Mexico
|Dona Ana County, NM
|$2,951,095
|Annunciation House, Inc
|El Paso County, TX
|$381,000
|Catholic Diocese of El Paso
|El Paso County, TX
|$150,000
|City of El Paso
|El Paso County, TX
|$2,042,014
|El Paso Baptist Association
|El Paso County, TX
|$90,000
|El Paso County
|El Paso County, TX
|$4,542,014
|Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande
|El Paso County, TX
|$130,679
|El Pasoans Fighting Hunger
|El Paso County, TX
|$822,804
|Opportunity Center for the Homeless
|El Paso County, TX
|$270,000
|Reynolds House Non Profit Corporation
|El Paso County, TX
|$100,000
|St. Ignatius Church
|El Paso County, TX
|$480,000
|The Salvation Army
|El Paso County, TX
|$280,417
See all of the organizations receiving money here.
"$275 million will be distributed in the first allocation, and the remaining $25 million will be allocated later in the year to accommodate evolving operational requirements," DHS officials stated Friday.
DHS officials say the organizations were chosen for their work providing temporary shelter and other services to "migrants awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings."
Officials say these grants support FEMA's ongoing efforts to support humanitarian work along the border and in interior areas impacted by immigration.