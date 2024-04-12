Venezuelan migrant found beaten, covered with a blanket in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Venezuelan migrant was left severely injured, covered in a blanket Wednesday afternoon at Juan Pablo II Boulevard in Juárez, according to local and state law enforcement agencies.

The report was made by drivers who were traveling in that area, near International Marker #36.

El Diario de Juárez reported that people near that area saw people in an SUV unloading the body from the vehicle.

The Juárez Secretary of Public Safety assisted with processing the crime scene, then it was turned over to the Chihuahua's Attorney General's Office.

The Venezuelan migrant identified himself as "Héctor." Emergency crews took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

ABC-7 reached out to the Attorney General's Office, which is the lead agency in the investigation. A spokeswoman said Héctor is unconscious and in a "delicate" condition.

He has not been able to file a complaint due to his injuries, officials say.

This week, authorities of all three levels of the Mexican government have had private safety and security meetings to speak about the migrant situation in Juárez and violence towards migrants.