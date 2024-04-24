WATCH: New group of hundreds migrants traveling on train arrive in Juarez

Skip to Content
On the Border

New group of hundreds migrants traveling on train arrive in Juarez

April 24, 2024
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- A large group of migrants arrived in Juarez Wednesday.

They were traveling on top of a train.

ABC-7 saw hundreds of migrants walking towards an area of the border wall where other migrants in the past have turned themselves in to Border Patrol.

If the migrants end up crossing the border illegally to turn themselves in at the border wall, they could be deported.

Migrants can request to seek asylum through the CBP One app, which gives them appointments at ports of entry.

Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 News executive producer

