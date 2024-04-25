Hundreds of migrants who arrived in Juárez heard rumor that U.S. authorities would receive them

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Reports said that a group of nearly 1,000 migrants arrived in Ciudad Juárez Wednesday afternoon.

On top of freight trains, these migrants waited for days in Chihuahua to reach the border.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants walking by the border close to the Juárez soccer stadium who said they were tired and thirsty. Others asked where was located the border wall's International Marker 36, which is close to Riverside Elementary School.

They heard the rumors once again that U.S. authorities were going to receive them there.

While walking along the Rio Grande, migrants noticed an impossible passage to this area of the border wall, which is filled with razor wire and a fence placed by the Texas National Guard.

Migrants continued walking east towards other spots of the border wall. They eventually gathered at International Marker 40, which is located by Yarbrough Dr.