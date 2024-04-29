Skip to Content
Commercial traffic at Ports of Entry stuck again due to inspections by Texas DPS

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Commercial trucks crossing to the U.S. are once again being affected by secondary inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Inspections started to be conducted over the weekend according to the Mexico's National Chamber of Cargo Transportation.

Trucks carrying merchandise and goods saw an increase in wait times and some of them got stuck on the Mexican side of the border.

According to Manuel Sotelo, the Chamber's President in Northern Mexico, around 450 trucks got stuck on Saturday when Texas DPS inspections started.

ABC-7 reached out to Texas DPS, U.S. CBP and the Chamber of Cargo Transportation to learn more details on what impacts these operations have had since they started once again.

Will update in later newscasts.

