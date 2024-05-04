Skip to Content
El Paso sector CBP officers seize multiple drugs

May 3, 2024 11:44 PM
Published 12:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers made multiple drug seizures this week. They made seizures of fentanyl and cocaine totaling 124 pounds.

CBP says they seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl from a 26-year-old Mexican man at the Ysleta port of entry on May 1st. 15 drug packages were removed from the man's car.

CBP says officers seized over 42 pounds of cocaine from a 48-year-old U.S. man's car at the Bridge of the Americas on April 30th. Officers removed 18 bundles from the car.

Since Monday, officers additionally seized over 70 pounds of cocaine. They say the individuals were turned over to federal authorities for prosecution.

