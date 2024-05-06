Skip to Content
Chihuahua state officials to supervise operations of new “Juárez” bus coming to the border

Gobierno del Estado Chihuahua
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván will visit Juárez as she and other state government officials supervise operations of the new Juárez Bus and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) programs.

On April 18, 2024, a group of 22 new buses arrived in Juárez as part of this new public transportation system.

This has been an ongoing project that started since the previous state administration under former Governor Javier Corral.

The BRT II route goes along Juárez's street, Técnologico Ave.

