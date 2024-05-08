Texas AG trying to get temporary injunction against El Paso’s Annunciation House, claiming it engages in ‘criminal conduct’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a temporary injunction application against El Paso's Annunciation House.

"The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has reviewed and obtained sworn testimony indicating that Annunciation House’s operations are designed to facilitate illegal border crossings and to conceal illegally present aliens from law enforcement," the AG's office stated Wednesday.

A few months ago, the AG's office tried to get Annunciation House to release documents connected to its work helping migrants in El Paso. Annunciation House countersued, refusing to hand over any documents.

"The Attorney General’s illegal, immoral and anti-faith position to shut down Annunciation House is unfounded," Annunciation House officials previously stated in February of 2024 when Paxton first tried to sue for the documents. "Annunciation House has provided hospitality to hundreds of thousands of refugees for over forty-six years. It is a work recognized by the Catholic Church and is listed in the National Catholic Directory. Annunciation House has done this work of accompaniment out of the scriptural and Gospel mandate to welcome the stranger. Annunciation House’s response to the stranger is no different from that of the schools who enroll children of refugees, the clinics and hospitals who care for the needs of refugees, and the churches, synagogues, and mosques who welcome families to join in worship."

“Any NGO facilitating the unlawful entry of illegal aliens into Texas is undermining the rule of law and potentially jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton.