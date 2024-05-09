Increased security at Juarez International Airport due to recent fatal shootings

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican authorities of all three levels of government have started operations to safeguard the Juárez International Airport due to a recent string of fatal shootings allegedly linked to human trafficking.

The Juárez Police Department, Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety, the National Guard, and the Mexican Army are some of the agencies involved in these operations.

Authorities have seen an increase in drivers picking up alleged migrants at the airport as part of their "human trafficking operations."

Last Friday, a shooting took place involving a driver and another suspect who were on their way to pick up someone at the airport.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Juárez Police Department to learn more about these operations and about the recent fatal shootings near the airport. We are at the airport speaking to people on the ground, too.