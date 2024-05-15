Video seems to show Texas National Guard members pepper-spraying migrants along U.S. – Mexico border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With more migrants arriving at the border, officials with the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) say they continue their efforts to secure the border and prevent more migrants from crossing illegally.

A recent video taken by Reuters shows a group of five people trying to cut through the razor wire fence while Texas National Guard soldiers fire pepper spray canisters.

Moments later, law enforcement vehicles, including U.S. Border Patrol units, arrive.

The video then shows a bigger group of migrants trying to surrender to U.S. authorities. That group of soldiers then started to throw pepper spray at them to disperse the crowd.

According to Reuters, this happened recently along the Rio Grande by International Marker #40 of the border wall, which is next to Yarbrough Dr. in El Paso's Lower Valley.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Texas Military Department to learn more. We have not yet heard back.