Woman wanted by FBI arrested in Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 30-year-old Liliana Judith S.M. was arrested at a home in the Benito Juarez neighborhood in Delicias, Chihuahua on May 14th around 1:30 p.m.

In collaboration with the FBI, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in Strategic Operations in Mexico executed an arrest warrant for Liliana Judith S.M. She was wanted by the FBI for crimes relating to organized crime since mid-2023.

She was tranferred to Ciudad Juárez, and was delivered to American authorities through the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge.