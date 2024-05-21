Mike Pence visits El Paso for immigration roundtable

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence was in El Paso today for a roundtable with Border Patrol discussing immigration.

Pence posted on social media about his visit. He says the roundtable was hosted by American Freedom and that he spoke with people impacted by the immigration crisis.

Thank you to the members of Border Patrol and those directly affected by illegal immigration who joined us for an @AmericanFreedom roundtable in El Paso, TX today. Hearing the stories of suffering at the hands of the cartels on the border was heartbreaking and we will not stop… pic.twitter.com/GNobdvgvoR — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 21, 2024

The former presidential candidate also took a moment to criticize President Biden's migration policies.

In a series of pictures accompanying the post, Pence is seen posing with a group of officials in front of a UTEP sign. UTEP President Heather Wilson is also pictured in one of the images.