Skip to Content
On the Border

Mike Pence visits El Paso for immigration roundtable

Mike Pence at today's roundtable
Mike Pence, X
Mike Pence at today's roundtable
By
New
Published 6:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence was in El Paso today for a roundtable with Border Patrol discussing immigration.

Pence posted on social media about his visit. He says the roundtable was hosted by American Freedom and that he spoke with people impacted by the immigration crisis.

The former presidential candidate also took a moment to criticize President Biden's migration policies.

In a series of pictures accompanying the post, Pence is seen posing with a group of officials in front of a UTEP sign. UTEP President Heather Wilson is also pictured in one of the images.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content