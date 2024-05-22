Large Borderland migrant shelters will close this month without $6 million in donations, officials say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Border Servant Corps (BSC) says that its migrant shelters will receive their last guest Sunday, May 26, 2024 and officially close on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The shelter is funded by federal government funds. Now, however, a funding gap will cause BSC's two shelters to close. BSC says it operates the two largest migrant shelters in southern New Mexico and west Texas.

"A new funding program has created a gap, preventing us from accessing our next federal grant," organization officials stated.

BSC is looking to raise $6 million for an emergency bridge fund to keep its shelters open until it can resolve its grant issues.

"Without BSC, hundreds of families are expected to be released to the streets of El Paso per day and we will see an increase in busing to cities like Chicago, New York, and Denver," officials said.

The organization says that BSC has helped more than 120,000 migrants. Almost half of those migrants have been children, organization officials say.