EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will visit El Paso for an event Friday.

Mayorkas will arrive Thursday so that he can attend the U.S. Border Patrol Centennial Fallen Agent Memorial ceremony at 9:40 AM Friday.

We are working to learn more details about Mayorkas' visit.

