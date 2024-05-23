Migrant found dead along Rio Grande has not been identified, authorities say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A migrant was found dead near the Rio Grande last Friday. Officials found the migrant's body in a spot at the border wall near Yarbrough Dr.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office confirmed to ABC-7 that they have not yet identified this person because he was not carrying any documentation when he was found.

Juárez media outlets are reporting they have unofficially confirmed this migrant is from Honduras.

The lead agency in the investigation is the Crimes Against Life unit of the Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua.

Chihuahua authorities confirmed the person who died was between 30 and 35 years of age and had a tattoo on his abdomen with the name "Vicky."

A recent report by El Diario de Juárez says the body of this person is still at the Forensic Medical Service under investigation.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Jaúregui confirmed the migrant died on the Mexican side of the border.

The cause of death was confirmed to be head trauma.

ABC-7 has reached out to several migrant advocates and to the Juárez Department of Public Safety to learn more about this case. Look for more details in our evening newscasts.