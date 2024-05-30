Mexican general election to happen this weekend, what you need to know if you are voting

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's general election will happen this Sunday, which will determine who will be the next president of Mexico.

Along with Mexico's presidency, new House Representatives and Senate members, and the new mayor of Juárez will be decided this weekend.

If you plan to cross the border and vote, you need to know where you have been assigned to go and cast your vote.

You must present an official election ID with your photo and official INE hologram.

If you have your Mexican ID (INE) you can visit this link to input your information and see where you will vote on Sunday.

Voting will start at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

If you vote, election officials will paint your thumb with indelible ink so Mexican citizens are unable to vote again.

Mexico is set to have its first female president, and the favorites to win the elections are Claudia Sheinbaum (Morena) and Xóchilt Gálvez (PRI, PAN, PRD).

For Juárez Mayor, current licensed Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar is looking for his reelection ahead of his closest competitor Rogelio Loya.

This weekend, Mexico will have its 'Ley Seca' or prohibition of alcohol to not influence the people's votes.

The law is set to start Saturday afternoon until Sunday night. Bars, restaurants, and convenience stores, among other places will not sell alcohol over the weekend.