Six “special interest migrants” from Morocco apprehended in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents just caught six "special interest migrants" from Morocco in Santa Teresa.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the apprehensions on social media, saying that so far this fiscal year, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 52,000 special interest migrants nationwide.

ABC-7 is working to find out how many of those special interest migrants were captured in the El Paso sector, as well as get clarification on what the term "special interest migrant" means.

5/25: USBP agents in Santa Teresa, NM apprehended 6 special interest migrants (SIMs) from Morocco.



So far this FY, USBP has apprehended +52K SIMs. San Diego Sector alone accounts for nearly 88% of those. pic.twitter.com/0o1Vc8abpu — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) May 29, 2024

We will update this story as we learn more.