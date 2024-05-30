Skip to Content
On the Border

Six “special interest migrants” from Morocco apprehended in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

USBP Chief Jason Owens
By
New
Published 10:45 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents just caught six "special interest migrants" from Morocco in Santa Teresa.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the apprehensions on social media, saying that so far this fiscal year, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 52,000 special interest migrants nationwide.

ABC-7 is working to find out how many of those special interest migrants were captured in the El Paso sector, as well as get clarification on what the term "special interest migrant" means.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content