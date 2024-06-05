Number of migrant encounters in El Paso has decreased compared to last year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This year the border has seen fewer migrant encounters in El Paso sector compared to 2023 before and after Title 42 expired in May.

ABC-7 reached out to U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to learn how many daily migrant encounters they saw last month.

In a statement, they said:

"El Paso Sector (EPT) fiscal year 2024 migrant encounters through April are 180,723 which represents a 41% reduction compared to this same time period last year, in FY23 with 308,220. Currently, during the month of May, we recorded an average of 750 daily encounters throughout the El Paso Sector. Top nationalities in encounters are Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, and Venezuela," said USBP Agent Refugio Corrales.

With President Biden's executive order signed, if the number of encounters on the Southern border hits 2,500 for the order to go into effect.

If one day more than those 2,500 migrants try to cross illegally, that would trigger limiting asylum at the border.

Also, if for seven consecutive days of more than 2,500 encounters between ports of entry, asylum seekers can be turned away.

The U.S. will start accepting asylum claims only after 14 days of encounters with 1,500 migrants or less between ports of entry.

U.S. Border Patrol continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and applies consequences to those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States.

"The U.S. Border Patrol processes people found at the border without proper documents using its Title 8 authority, which carries significant consequences, including barring people from re-entry and removed for a minimum period of five years," said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector in a statement.