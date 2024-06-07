‘Feria Juárez’ 2024 kicks off this weekend south of the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The famous 'Feria Juárez' will kick off tonight at Juárez's 'Plaza de la Mexicanidad' where the Red "X" is located, close to the Bridge of the Americas.

The fair will feature dozens of different kinds of food stands, games, rides, shows, and concerts.

If you plan to go, the general cost is 70 Mexican pesos, less than $4.

"The Juárez Fair is the biggest party in the city, the coolest party that can be here across Ciudad Juárez and the border," said Bryan Briones, director of the fair.

This year, the fair will stay at the Red "X" from June 7th until June 30th and will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It will also feature some of the best current Mexican artists, bands, musical groups, and performers.

If you would like to see this year's lineup you can click here.

Over 30,000 borderland residents are expected to be at La Feria tonight and more than 50,000 over the weekend.