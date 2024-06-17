Watch Live: Hearing on Texas AG Paxton vs Annunciation House

by El Paso Matters Staff, El Paso Matters

June 17, 2024

A hearing for a declaratory judgment in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to shut down El Paso’s Annunciation House is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, in Judge Francisco X. Dominguez’s 205th District Court in El Paso.

The hearing will be held virtually and broadcast on the court’s YouTube page. El Paso Matters will bring you full coverage of the hearing as well as a press conference by the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid afterward.

The case stems from the Texas Attorney General’s Office serving Annunciation House, a Catholic nonprofit network of migrant shelters, with a request to immediately examine its records in February. The AG accuses the organization of human smuggling, which Annunciation House vehemently denies.

Watch the hearing live here:

https://www.youtube.com/@franciscox.dominguez8104/streams

Get caught up with El Paso Matters’ coverage of the case:

Feb. 20: Texas AG Paxton moves to shut down El Paso’s Annunciation House, alleging migrant aid is ‘human smuggling’

Feb. 23: Annunciation House warns Texas AG could target other NGOs for migrant aid

March 7: Judge suggests Paxton has ‘ulterior political motives’ in Annunciation House case

March 11: El Paso judge blocks Texas AG Ken Paxton’s effort to close Annunciation House

April 19: Depositions set for Annunciation House, Texas AG

May 30: (ProPublica and The Texas Tribune): Texas’ attorney general is increasingly using consumer protection laws to pursue political targets

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.