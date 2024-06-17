Skip to Content
Watch Live: Hearing on Texas AG Paxton vs Annunciation House

A hearing for a declaratory judgment in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to shut down El Paso’s Annunciation House is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, in Judge Francisco X. Dominguez’s 205th District Court in El Paso.

The hearing will be held virtually and broadcast on the court’s YouTube page. El Paso Matters will bring you full coverage of the hearing as well as a press conference by the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid afterward.

The case stems from the Texas Attorney General’s Office serving Annunciation House, a Catholic nonprofit network of migrant shelters, with a request to immediately examine its records in February. The AG accuses the organization of human smuggling, which Annunciation House vehemently denies.

Watch the hearing live here:

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

