Three bodies recovered in Doña Ana County

today at 7:54 AM
Published 8:19 AM

Update (June 25, 2024): A Sunland Park Fire spokesperson says the department helped recover a third body in less than 24 hours.

This body was found in the desert area northwest of 1000 Camino Real Avenue before 1:30 PM.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- Two bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol, Monday night.

According to Sunland Park Fire Department, they were called out on two separate occasions within Doña Ana County.

They say the first body was recovered off of Highway 9. The second body recovered off of Strauss Rd.

The Office of the Medical Investigator and Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation. A fire department spokesperson says it appears as though the bodies had been out for at least a day.

At the same time, another Sunland Park Fire crew helped a man who was seriously injured falling off the border wall on Anapra Road near Posey Road. They helped the man, identified only as being in his 40s, to the trauma center.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

