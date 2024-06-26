El Paso Border Patrol sees significant increase in rescues, deaths from last year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Border Patrol shared numbers with ABC-7 reporting a significant increase in the numbers of deaths and rescues seen by the agency this fiscal year 2024 in comparison to fiscal year 2023.

Border Patrol shared these numbers on Tuesday, June 26, where they say they have seen 708 rescues as of this 2024 fiscal year in contrast to the 266 rescues they had seen this time last year during fiscal year 2023. Fiscal year 2023 saw a total of 597 rescues.

Border Patrol said they have seen 93 deaths this 2024 fiscal year in comparison to the 65 deaths they saw this time last year during fiscal year 2023. Fiscal year 2023 saw a total of 149 deaths.

Claudio Herrera, spokesperson for Border Patrol El Paso sector, says most migrants tend to believe promises made by transnational criminal organizations claiming safe passage with no consequences.

“Our border is dangerous," said Herrera. "There are multiple dangers when crossing the border illegally. Our main message to the migrant community and everybody in the community is to tell those migrants that it's not safe to cross illegally."