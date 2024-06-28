Sunland Park Fire rescues man who fell off border wall and man found unconscious on Mt. Cristo Rey

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Sunland Park Fire Department rescue crew assisted a man who suffered serious back injuries falling off the border wall early this morning.

Emergency crews rushed the man, described only as being in his 40s, to the trauma center.

The fall happened at the point in the border wall behind the landfill at 1000 Camino Real Avenue before 4:25 AM.

@SunlandParkFire responded to a male that fell off the border wall behind the landfill at 1000 Camino Real Ave.



Male in his 40's suffered serious back injuries and was transported to the trauma center



— Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) June 28, 2024

On Mount Cristo Rey, meanwhile, SPFD crews helped an unconscious man. They used ice sheets to cool him down before an emergency crew took him to the hospital.

This happened before 7:46 PM Thursday.

@SunlandParkFire responded to an unconscious male on Mount Cristo Rey this evening.



Ice sheets were used to cool down the individual. Sunland Park Squad 1 transported to the hospital.



— Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) June 28, 2024

Also, at a Las Cruces checkpoint Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents used an immobilization device to stop a car. There were six migrants and a foot guide inside, according to Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good, who posted about the situation on social media.