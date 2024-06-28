Skip to Content
On the Border

Sunland Park Fire rescues man who fell off border wall and man found unconscious on Mt. Cristo Rey

SPFD
By
Updated
today at 10:57 AM
Published 10:53 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Sunland Park Fire Department rescue crew assisted a man who suffered serious back injuries falling off the border wall early this morning.

Emergency crews rushed the man, described only as being in his 40s, to the trauma center.

The fall happened at the point in the border wall behind the landfill at 1000 Camino Real Avenue before 4:25 AM.

On Mount Cristo Rey, meanwhile, SPFD crews helped an unconscious man. They used ice sheets to cool him down before an emergency crew took him to the hospital.

This happened before 7:46 PM Thursday.

Also, at a Las Cruces checkpoint Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents used an immobilization device to stop a car. There were six migrants and a foot guide inside, according to Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good, who posted about the situation on social media.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content