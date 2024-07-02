U.S. officials fly 116 Chinese migrants back home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE removed 116 Chinese migrants from the country this weekend. This was the largest charter flight since 2018, federal officials say.

U.S. authorities say they worked with the People's Republic of China's National Immigration Administration to conduct the removal flight.

“We will continue to enforce our immigration laws and remove individuals without a legal basis to remain in the United States,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “People should not believe the lies of smugglers.”

Data from the House Committee of Homeland Security says that as of March 2024, 24,214 Chinese migrants have been caught illegally crossing into the U.S.

That number is larger than the total for fiscal year 2023 and a 8,000% increase from three years ago, officials say.

"DHS enforces our immigration laws and delivers tough consequences for those who do not have a lawful basis to remain, consistent with international obligations," officials say. "On June 4, President Biden issued a Proclamation to temporarily suspend the entry of certain noncitizens across the Southern border."

