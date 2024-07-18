Skip to Content
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Acting Commissioner to visit El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller will be in El Paso for an operational visit and engagements with law enforcement partners and the CBP workforce today.

According to a news release sent out by U.S. CBP, Acting Commissioner Miller will host a media availability with local CBP leadership to provide an update on CBP’s fight against fentanyl and enhanced enforcement efforts against transnational criminal organizations.

The news briefing will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry, Commercial Cargo Facility.

ABC-7 will attend Commissioner Miller's visit and will have updates starting on ABC-7 at 4. Watch the event live here.

