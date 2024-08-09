Skip to Content
Central El Paso house rented out on Airbnb used as stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeland Security Investigations El Paso special agents busted their second stash house of the week Thursday.

They arrested 13 migrants, nine from Mexico and four from Guatemala, and an alleged American smuggler at a Central El Paso house. The house had been rented out on Airbnb.

The house is located on the 600 block of Cebada Street. The owner had called HSI to report the potential harboring of migrants inside of the home.

"The migrants had been at the stash house for a day. And although the conditions inside the stash house were better than most, the migrants were crammed into small quarters," a spokesperson for HSI El Paso explained. "The group consisted of 10 men, two women, and a juvenile. The migrants’ ages ranged from 16 to 44. They were all turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing."

