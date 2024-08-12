Skip to Content
City of Juárez announces third edition of Juárez Juangabrielísimo

Heriberto Perez
Published 11:59 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez is preparing to mark the eight anniversary of the death of legendary singer Juan Gabriel.

Ahead of the anniversary, the City of Juárez announced a 10-day event to commemorate Gabriel, who is widely considered one of the city's most famous residents.

Events will start on August 23 at 8 p.m. outside of Gabriel's home in Downtown Juárez with a formal reopening ceremony of the Juan Gabriel Museum.

The celebrations will go on until September 1, featuring concerts, parades, contests, marathons, and memorials, among other things.

All Borderland residents are invited to the celebrations in Juarez.

You can check the full list of events here.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

