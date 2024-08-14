Juarez police looking for suspect in shooting that left two men dead in wealthy neighborhood

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Ciudad Juarez authorities continue to look for the people that shot and killed two men on the streets of a residential neighborhood.

Juarez authorities say the two men were driving in a Porche when they were shot in the Campestre neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials have identified the victims as 27-year-old Carlos Alberto Hernández Toribio and 25-year-old Miguel Amador Zubía Martínez.

Our news partners in Juarez, Canal 44, shared video of the scene with ABC-7.

Officials say police found the bodies with gunshot wounds inside the car.

Weapon casings from an AR-15 assault and a 9 millimeter caliber were found.

According to the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office, the shots were fired by an experienced gunman.

Officials say the victims were seen partying with friends Sunday night.

So far, no one has been arrested.