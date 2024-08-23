El Paso man arrested in Juarez for punching a traffic officer

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Road security agents in Juarez arrested an El Paso man they accuse of hitting one of their officers.

The man, identified only as Edgar T., was waiting in line at a port of entry when he ran a stop sign. Agents then pulled him over. This happened July 13, 2024, officials in Juarez say.

Officials say they arrested Edgar after he punched an officer. He then reportedly failed a breathalyzer test.

He was given 36 hours in a recovery center and fined 10,000 pesos.