Juan Gabriel’s museum: ABC-7 takes tour inside new Juárez tourist attraction

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juan Gabriel's museum at his former home started receiving visitors over the weekend.

As part of the pre-opening, with the official opening set to happen next week, museum officials started receiving media outlets and some residents to the museum.

With immersive images and sounds, as well as a personalized tour of every corner of what was his home in Ciudad Juárez, the museum is presented not only as a tribute to his musical legacy but also as a new space for cultural meeting and a strong tourist attraction for Mexico, staff of the museum said in a statement.

The museum is aiming to provide personalized attention to each guest, which is why visits are in groups of a maximum of 15 people, and each tour lasts 120 minutes.

"We are excited to welcome fans to this project that has been in development for more than 20 years since the first idea was presented to Don Alberto in 2005. He was always enthusiastic about the idea of ​​creating a museum in his home in Ciudad Juárez," said Felipe Rojas, director of the Juan Gabriel Museum.

"From the beginning, we wanted this to be a different museum because Juan Gabriel is a unique artist, and Ciudad Juárez is a special frontier," Rojas added. "His museum could not be anything other than a meeting place for all fans, both from Mexico and the United States. abroad and we worked together with Don Alberto for several years to define what he wanted to leave in this museum."

Tickets can be purchased free of charge for one week, from August 25 to September 1 on the Museum's official website at museojuangabriel.mx.

The space is suitable for the whole family and visitors over 12 years of age must obtain their own ticket.

The Juan Gabriel Museum invites fans and visitors to download the free Mobile App called "Museo Juan Gabriel", where people can find “Tutorial” (the step by step to learn how to use the App), “Show tour” (Takes your cell phone close to Juan Gabriel's photograph of the outside of the house and discover great surprises); “Rockola, (listen to your favorite Juan Gabriel songs in the Museum gardens) and much more! On the Show Tour, the lighting conditions determine the optimal functioning of the experience.

Phones are allowed inside, however, museum staff will put them inside a plastic bag that blocks both cameras on your cell phone to prevent anyone from taking pictures or videos inside the museum.