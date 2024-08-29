U.S. and Mexican authorities announced five new targets for the “Se Busca Información” initiative

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. and Mexican authorities announced during a news conference the arrest of multiple wanted criminals as a result of information provided through the "Se Busca Información" tip-line and also unveiled five new targets wanted on the U.S. / Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the City of Juárez and the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office, and other binational agencies attended the presser.

This initiative was first announced late last year. It combines authorities in the U.S. and Mexico to identify the most wanted criminals and ask the public for any information to get them into custody.

Anyone with information about any suspects could inform authorities through phone or WhatsApp at (915) 314-8194.

Currently, the 10 most wanted suspects are the following:

EP 1. Emeterio Sifuentes Ortegas “Oso”, illegal possession of a firearm, kidnapping.

EP 2. Jorge Rodríguez Luján “Kory”, possession/distribution of narcotics and attempted aggravated homicide.

EP 3. Leonel Salas Favela “El Sobrino”, aggravated kidnapping.

EP 4. Manuel Galindo Moncayo “Chivis” “El Profe”, aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated homicide of a male.

EP 5. Daniel Herrera Rodríguez “El Palito” “Dany”, torture, possession/distribution of narcotics.

EP 6. Ángel Daniel Perales Herrera “El Perales”, aggravated homicide.

EP 7. Michel Eduardo Gómez Lazarín “Cirujano”, aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping.

EP 8. Armando Maldonado Lozoya “Chivo”, homicide.

EP 9. Miguel Ángel Lares Mendoza “El Lares”, possession/distribution of narcotics, homicide.

EP 10. Alberto Mariscal, sexual assault of a child.

Binational authorities keep inviting members of the community to tip them or report any suspicion that leads to the whereabouts of these fugitives.