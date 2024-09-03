Juarez residents pay respects to 15-year-old killed by rain waters

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Family members, friends, classmates, and Juarez residents gathered to say a final goodbye to 15-year-old Juárez resident Rafael Rodríguez, who died over the weekend.

Rafita, as Rodríguez was affectionately known, was swept away by the torrential rains that hit the Borderland on Friday. His family members conducted the funeral services at Funerales "Ríos" in South Juárez starting last night.

In front of his school, CONALEP II, some of his classmates put up letters, signs, and white balloons to remember the late student. The classroom chair that he used to sit at also featured candles and some of his favorite snacks.

According to local media outlets, part of the cost of the funeral arraignments was covered by the State Commission for Victim Assistance of the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE).

Rafita's family asked the media for respect and space while they mourn.