Mexican federal government set to bus migrants with CBP One appointment to the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican government, through the National Institute of Migration (INM), announced last weekend the launch of an Emerging Safe Mobility Corridor to assist and transport foreign persons who have a CBP One appointment.

This project aims to ensure the safety of migrants who decide to travel by land to the point of entry picked for their appointment along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) said they will give priority to family units in Mexico for them to travel together.

INM will establish two departure locations, located at the Immigration Station in Villahermosa, Tabasco, and at the Immigration Regulation office in the Southern Zone in Tapachula, Chiapas; both in Southern Mexico.

According to a news release, INM will grant a Multiple Immigration Form (FMM) valid for 20 days for those migrants with a confirmed CBP One appointment.

Those who choose to travel to the scheduled place for their appointment through the Emerging Safe Mobility Corridor will allow them to have a regular stay status in Mexico during their journey.

"In a joint security effort, the buses that are enabled to carry out the transfer will be accompanied by security institutions at the federal, state, and municipal levels; in addition, food will be provided during the corresponding trips," INM said in a statement.

According to Mexican officials, up to date, 300 people who have requested their CBP One appointment in Tabasco and Chiapas received a response from the U.S. government to their request within a few days.

Officials in Mexico say they want to work in institutional coordination to have a safe, regular, orderly, and humane migration across the country.

This might bring a rise in capacity at local shelters in Juarez if migrants choose El Paso for their CBP One appointments.

According to the city's Director of Human Rights in Juárez, currently, the city shelters are at 30% capacity and they will work and coordinate with the federal government to house migrants.

The director of the federal government shelter in Juárez also said, they are currently at 60% capacity and that has been the number this year.